VASSY Joins 1 Billion Stream Club with David Guetta and Showtek Collab "Bad"

As one of the most ubiquitous voices in dance music, VASSY and her powerful pipes have permeated through the festival circuit and dance music industry at large for nearly a decade. Belting with a unique vigor rarely heard in electronic music, she is responsible for some of the most inescapable anthems of the 2010s, helping shape a robust festival landscape responsible for proliferating the genre in the states.

One of those tracks has now landed VASSY in the elusive APRA AMCOS 1 billion stream club. Her April 2014 big room bomb "Bad," a seminal collaboration with David Guetta and Showtek, is responsible for the milestone. With its quirky yet gritty sound design and lyrics that urge listeners to unleash their rebellious side, the single went on to become somewhat of a generational anthem and establish the Australian dynamo as one of the most highly coveted collaborators in dance music.

VASSY said the benchmark is "such an honor considering that [her] career first started with being acknowledged by APRA AMCOS in Australia before [she] left for the US." "And, now being acknowledged once again for one of my biggest records that I wrote and performed, which went number 1 in many countries around the world, putting me on the map globally as an Australian artist, singer and songwriter," she added.

You can dive back into "Bad" below.

Source: The Industry Observer

