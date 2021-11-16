Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Want an Engaged Fanbase? The World #1 Techno Producer Will Show You How
Want an Engaged Fanbase? The World #1 Techno Producer Will Show You How

Viberate partners with UMEK to teach practical data analytics skills to artists and labels worldwide.
Viberate

Viberate partners with UMEK to teach practical data analytics skills to artists and labels worldwide.

Viberate, the leading music analytics platform, joins forces with the #1 Techno producer UMEK and David Boyle, who has worked with EMI, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Pink Floyd, among others, to teach artists and labels how to improve their engagement through data analytics.

The exclusive workshop will be hosted online on Thursday, November 25th, at 6:30PM CET and aims to showcase how big labels and top artists use music analytics to locate, understand and improve fan engagement, and how you can learn that as well. The session is free of charge, but limited to 500 people.

“I’ve been using data to build an engaged fanbase my whole life, and I want to pass on that knowledge to the new generation," UMEK said. "I really believe that with the right information, everyone has a chance to break through, even if they aren’t backed by a major label or huge budgets.”

Other webinars with prominent guests will follow in December, covering topics such as using data in day-to-day label activities, getting on Spotify playlists, and using big data to grow streaming and radio numbers.

Grab your spot in the upcoming webinar here.

