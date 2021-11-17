Vindata Announce Split, Will Continue As Solo Project

Veteran electronic music tandem Vindata are splitting up.

The duo announced via Instagram that they're separating due to "new creative endeavors." Branden Ratcliff will continue Vindata as a solo project.

Vindata have been around since the early 2010s and have made their name from their unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and trap music. They gained major recognition after Skrillex signed them to OWSLA in 2015 and went on to collaborate with him on "Favor" two years later. Earlier this year, they released their critically acclaimed debut album ...With Opened Eyes on the venerated Monstercat label.

"Jared has been an incredible bandmate and friend for many years," reads the Instagram post. "But circumstances in our lives and creative differences have made us realize that I (Branden) should move forward with the project as he explores new creative endeavors."

Earlier this year, Daft Punk announced their separation after an iconic, nearly three-decade career. Legendary drum & bass trio Noisia split in 2020, but since the pandemic ripped music festival plans apart, they're embarking on one last festival run in summer 2022 so fans can get the closure they need.