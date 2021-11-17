Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Vindata Announce Split, Will Continue As Solo Project
Publish date:

Vindata Announce Split, Will Continue As Solo Project

Creative differences and new endeavors have forced Vindata to go their separate ways.
Author:

c/o Monstercat

Creative differences and new endeavors have forced Vindata to go their separate ways.

Veteran electronic music tandem Vindata are splitting up.

The duo announced via Instagram that they're separating due to "new creative endeavors." Branden Ratcliff will continue Vindata as a solo project.

Vindata have been around since the early 2010s and have made their name from their unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and trap music. They gained major recognition after Skrillex signed them to OWSLA in 2015 and went on to collaborate with him on "Favor" two years later. Earlier this year, they released their critically acclaimed debut album ...With Opened Eyes on the venerated Monstercat label.

"Jared has been an incredible bandmate and friend for many years," reads the Instagram post. "But circumstances in our lives and creative differences have made us realize that I (Branden) should move forward with the project as he explores new creative endeavors."

Recommended Articles

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Sets Apple Music
NEWS

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.

4 hours ago
kiran and nivi
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch These Twin Sisters Sing Stunning Cover of Avicii's "The Nights"

There's a reason why Kiran and Nivi Saishankar's captivating cover is going viral.

6 hours ago
BLVK JVCK
MUSIC RELEASES

BLVK JVCK Demands Respect In Music Video for Ferocious Dubstep Song, "No Love"

"No Love" arrived today by way of Zeds Dead's venerated Deadbeats label.

7 hours ago

Earlier this year, Daft Punk announced their separation after an iconic, nearly three-decade career. Legendary drum & bass trio Noisia split in 2020, but since the pandemic ripped music festival plans apart, they're embarking on one last festival run in summer 2022 so fans can get the closure they need. 

Tags
terms:
Vindata

Related

rs_600x600-170814121920-600-deadmau5-mv-81417
NEWS

deadmau5 Announces Split From Wife of Four Years, Kelly Zimmerman

Joel and Kelly Zimmerman's separation was amicable in nature.

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Returns With Two Singles Ahead of Forthcoming Debut Album on Monstercat

Fans won't have to wait much longer for Vindata's debut effort, a project the duo first announced in 2018.

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Radiate Authenticity On Debut Album "...With Opened Eyes": Listen

Their album arrives alongside a visualizer for the lead track "Skin (I Give In To You)."

hotel-garuda-1024x726 2
NEWS

Hotel Garuda Announces They Will Be Parting Ways As A Pair

Hotel Garuda will share their last performance as a duo at Electric Forest.

Vindata & Kaydence - One Time (ART)
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata and Kaydence Release Emotive New Single "One Time"

The next single from Vindata's forthcoming debut album "With Opened Eyes."

Vindata
MUSIC RELEASES

Vindata Release Intoxicating Summertime Jam "Already Home" With Maurice Moore and JoiStaRR

"Already Home" capitalizes on that pre-summer feel we've all been craving.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

"After Daft" is set for release in 2023 and is written by Gabriel Szatan.

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix performing while pyrotechnics/fireworks go off in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix's Side Project AREA21 Announces New Music This Week

New music from Martin Garrix and Maejor is on the way!