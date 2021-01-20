Viral "polyriddim" Producer phonon Signs to UTA, Prodigy Artists

It looks like viral "polyriddim" producer phonon will be inspiring awe and confusing dubstep fans for the foreseeable future. The blossoming bass music producer has announced his signing to United Talent Agency for booking services and Prodigy Artists for management.

If you've ever heard "polyriddim," you'll understand the use of the word "confusing." Instead of trying to explain the track, which was produced in a time signature more appropriate for Martians, we'll let Eliminate illustrate.

phonon isn't a one-trick pony. He may have broken through with "Polyriddim," but the track doubled as a launchpad for an innately gifted producer, as opposed to a flash in the pan. He proved as much after the release of "Conic Sections" and "Emme," stomping onto Oolacile's Halycon imprint with two genre-shattering, technically pristine future riddim anthems.

Prior to the release of "polyriddim," phonon was well on the bass music map, having released a slew of singles and collaborations. However, he exploded after the release of his bizarre dubstep bomb, which went on to famously receive a blistering remix from SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD alias.

Check out phonon's announcement of the exciting news below.

