Viral Times Square Hoverboarder Reveals New Skrillex and J Balvin Collaboration

Viral hoverboard engineer Hunter Kowald stated he was in NYC to shoot a new music video for Skrillex and J Balvin.

It looks like Skrillex's next big collaboration has leaked from an incredibly unlikely source.

Hoverboard engineer Hunter Kowald recently shared a video of himself casually flying through Times Square on his own board—dubbed the "SkySurfer"—before the clip went viral.

In his initial Instagram post, Kowald inadvertently revealed a new collab between Skrillex and chart-topping reggaeton artist J Balvin. While the video itself neither confirms nor denies any rumors, its caption has the looks of a smoking gun. "In NYC for a @jbalvin and @skrillex music video," the post reads.

Due to the nature of the tease, we're unable to confirm any other details about the music video or song in question. But it's safe to say that if Kowald is involved, a hoverboard adventure seems likely.

It's also worth noting that Skrillex—who has remained notoriously quiet on Twitter in recent years—retweeted a video of Kowald gliding through Times Square. However, at the time of this article's publication neither he nor Balvin have officially confirmed the collab. The two had been rumored to be in the studio earlier in 2021, but nothing concrete was ever uncovered beyond tepid media speculation.