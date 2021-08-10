Virtual Riot Announces New Album "Simulation" and Release Date

It's been a long four years since Virtual Riot's last album and the bass music hive mind is eager to hear what he's been cooking up.

Fans of Virtual Riot already had September 10th down as an important "save the date" given the producer's recently announced headlining return to Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium.

Now, it has exponentially greater significance after the dubstep don announced he's dropping a full length album on the same date.

The forthcoming record, dubbed Simulation, will be his first full-length album in four years. Despite his massive influence when it comes to dubstep production best practices and contributions to the greater production ecosystem, long-form solo projects have been few and far between for Virtual Riot, so this is undoubtedly an album cycle the bass music hive mind will be watching closely.

A couple producers seemingly in the know have already commented on the project's forward-thinking prowess, including Disciple label-mates Modestep, who called the album "next level."

The album announcement arrives days after Virtual Riot's most recent single, "This Could Be Us," a collaboration with Modestep and Sum 41's Frank Zummo. The single takes listeners on a wide-ranging sonic odyssey as uplifting 8-bit arpeggios lock horns with barking dubstep growls. The timing of the dynamic release suggests it could be the lead single from Simulation but there's no definitive confirmation of this yet.

You can pre-save Simulation here.

