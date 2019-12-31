Virtual Riot Thinks His Samples were Used in The Mandalorian

It's fairly common for producers to suspect that their ideas have been co-opted by others, but seldom is the culprit a franchise as big as Star Wars. Virtual Riot has asserted that such is the case, however, and that his samples have been used in the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian.

Background noises in a scene of Episode 2 of the series bear distinct similarities to a Virtual Riot (real name Christian Valentin Brunn) sample. He recently tweeted a video of himself cueing the sound effect side by side with the playback of the scene from a television, and has brought up again since then.

Brunn hails from Marl, Germany and frequently releases on Disciple Recordings, among other record labels. Prior to his Virtual Riot project, he produced music under the alias Your Personal Tranquilizer.

Brunn's lighthearted tone suggests his suspicion is more of a lighthearted observation than a serious grievance.

