W&W have been tapped for a game-changing livestream experience.

Known for their blistering big room bops, like "Bigfoot" and the Lil Jon-assisted Hardwell collaboration "Live for the Night," the prolific Dutch DJ duo will be performing at a groundbreaking Extended Reality (XR) concert produced by Netherlands-based events brand ALDA.

What is Extended Reality, you ask? XR is any amalgamation of the real world and virtual space. The term essentially refers to the combination of those environments and the interactions between a human and a machine generated by a digital or technological source.

W&W's show will entail an entire 3D virtual world being created from scratch. They will perform a virtual set inside a custom-made digital stadium, complete with special animation and graphics to render the show truly one-of-a-kind. The show will also represent a fundraising effort, as W&W and ALDA also teamed up with Unicef as a philanthropic partner to donate proceeds to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to ALDA, extra production will come from preeminent electronic dance music event company Insomniac, who will bring their illustrious experience to the trailblazing show. Needless to say, the collective eye of the music industry will be on this show due to its potential to display futuristic, possibly pioneering developments in the livestreaming landscape.

You can tune into the pioneering event via W&W's Facebook and Twitch on Saturday, May 23rd at 8AM PST (11AM ET, 17:00 CEST) and RSVP here.

FOLLOW W&W:

Facebook: facebook.com/wandwofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/WandWmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/wandwmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/wandw