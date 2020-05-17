Wakaan Music Festival Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Liquid Stranger has just announced that the 2020 edition of his Wakaan Music Festival will be postponed until next year due to COVID-19. Citing the health and safety of fans, performers, and organizers as the main reason for the postponement, the Swedish bass trailblazer shared the unfortunate news across his social media channels.

While many were disappointed by the news, the bass community delivered an outpouring of support for both Liquid Stranger and his signature brand.

Wakaan Music Festival will now take place from September 29th to October 2nd, 2021. Liquid Stranger has encouraged fans to stay tuned to the festival's social media pages as he plans to provide updates later in the year.

Wakaan fans feeling nostalgic can check out our review of last year's sublime Wakaan Music Festival here.

FOLLOW LIQUID STRANGER:

Facebook: facebook.com/liquidstranger

Twitter: twitter.com/LiquidStranger

Instagram: instagram.com/liquidstranger

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/liquidstranger

FOLLOW WAKAAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/WAKAANofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/wakaanofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/wakaanofficial

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/wakaan