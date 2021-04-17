Warner Music Launches Whet Records, a Pan-Asian Dance Music Label

Warner Music Group is expanding its footprint in Asia with a new pan-Asian record label focusing specifically on dance music.

Over time, dance music has ballooned in popularity throughout Asia, attracting the world's largest festival brands to the region in the process, including Ultra, EDC, and Creamfields. With a new generation of inspired artists taking flight, Warner Music Group hopes to accelerate their journey through Whet Records.

The label's new China division head Zoe Yang previously worked for Ultra Music China and EDC China, both of which arrived in the country less than four years ago. She is joined by Jonathan Serbin, who was previously the CEO of Mixmag Asia, and a producer who has worked on several electronic projects featuring collaborations between Asian and Western artists.

Whet Records' inaugural release perfectly fits that profile, as the label's first signee, Lizzy Wang, just dropped "Flexy" with Norway's Julie Bergan. Wang has become a groundbreaking force in the region—she was also the first Chinese female artist to perform at Ultra, according to Digital Music News.

“I’m so excited to join the team at Whet Records and Warner Music," Wang said. “The region has been in need of a dedicated Pan-Asian dance label, and Whet is the ideal platform. I look forward to working with the team, and sharing my music with the fans.”