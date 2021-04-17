Warner Music Launches Whet Records, a Pan-Asian Dance Music Label

Warner Music Launches Whet Records, a Pan-Asian Dance Music Label

Lizzie Wang broke the ice with her new single "Flexy," a collaboration with Norwegian artist Julie Bergan.
Author:
Publish date:

Warner Music Asia

Lizzie Wang broke the ice with her new single "Flexy," a collaboration with Norwegian artist Julie Bergan.

Warner Music Group is expanding its footprint in Asia with a new pan-Asian record label focusing specifically on dance music.

Over time, dance music has ballooned in popularity throughout Asia, attracting the world's largest festival brands to the region in the process, including Ultra, EDC, and Creamfields. With a new generation of inspired artists taking flight, Warner Music Group hopes to accelerate their journey through Whet Records.

The label's new China division head Zoe Yang previously worked for Ultra Music China and EDC China, both of which arrived in the country less than four years ago. She is joined by Jonathan Serbin, who was previously the CEO of Mixmag Asia, and a producer who has worked on several electronic projects featuring collaborations between Asian and Western artists.

Whet Records' inaugural release perfectly fits that profile, as the label's first signee, Lizzy Wang, just dropped "Flexy" with Norway's Julie Bergan. Wang has become a groundbreaking force in the region—she was also the first Chinese female artist to perform at Ultra, according to Digital Music News.

“I’m so excited to join the team at Whet Records and Warner Music," Wang said. “The region has been in need of a dedicated Pan-Asian dance label, and Whet is the ideal platform. I look forward to working with the team, and sharing my music with the fans.”

Related

39304862_10156429304312295_6936801709834371072_n
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Record Label with Debut Release - 'Lafayette' by Cassian

Cassian leads the way as debut artist on new label

Factory 93 Records
NEWS

Insomniac Launches Underground Record Label, Factory 93 Records

Factory 93 Records will showcase cutting edge house and techno music from around the world.

Endel-Facebook-Thumb
NEWS

Sounds from a Music-Making Algorithm will be Released through a Major Record Label

Endel's soundscapes will be distributed by Warner Music Group as part of a new partnership.

Spinnin' Records Asia
NEWS

Spinnin' Records to Launch New Label for Asian Market

Spinnin' Records Asia are set to release their first track November 29th.

Warner Music Group // Spotify
NEWS

Warner Sells Entirety of Stake in Spotify - Allocates 25% of Profits to Artists

Warner Pledges $125M of it's Spotify Divestment Profits to Artists

MDLBEAST
NEWS

MDLBEAST Launches Record Label, Announces Debut Album

The first single from "Soundstorm Volume 1," produced by R3HAB, is slated for a February 26th, 2021 release.

Facebook mobile icon
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Winter Music Conference, Warner Music Group's Deal with Facebook, & More

Winter Music Conference has announced its 2018 dates. Warner Music Group is the last major label to sign a deal with Facebook.

cell
FEATURES

Scottish Musician Launches Record Label for Prison Inmates

Criminal Records came about through the founder's decade of experience administering music workshops at a Scotland prison.