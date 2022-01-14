Watch: David Guetta Shares Clip of Olivia Rodrigo Singing "Titanium" When She Was Only 10

David Guetta took to social media to share a wholesome clip of Olivia Rodrigo, who—years before she got her driver's license—belted out his and Sia's classic dance hit "Titanium" at only 10.

The track, which was released on Guetta's Nothing but the Beat album, took over the radio in 2011 and played a pivotal role in bringing dance music to the mainstream. Fast-forward 11 years and Rodrigo is dominating contemporary music, much like Guetta did. Global hits like "drivers license," "good 4 u," and "deja vu," have brought on a new resurgence of pop-punk and garnered impressive remixes and bootlegs, including from Guetta himself.

"Now I'm making bootleg remixes of her music to play in my djs set," reads Guetta's Instagram post caption. "Life is amazing and I love that we keep inspiring each other."

Meanwhile, Guetta had a myriad of high-profile performances throughout 2021, despite the pandemic's dampening on live music events. Just recently, he performed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In a recent interview, Guetta claimed that the next few years "will be the best years for dance music in history." "Every time there is a big crisis, it is good for dance music," he added. "People just need to forget everything and have a good time and let go and dance."

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC