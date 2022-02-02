Alesso Makes Saturday Night Live Debut Alongside Katy Perry to Perform "When I'm Gone": Watch

Skip to main content
Alesso Makes Saturday Night Live Debut Alongside Katy Perry to Perform "When I'm Gone"

Rony Alwin

From the DJ booth to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Alesso has made his Saturday Night Live debut.

Joined by Katy Perry, the Swedish dance music superstar appeared on the legendary sketch show to perform his latest single "When I'm Gone," which has been climbing the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart. It was Perry's fourth time performing on Saturday Night Live.

The performance was a showcase of Perry's colorful brand, featuring psychedelic visuals and dancers dressed in mushroom costumes that resembled—ahem—genitalia.

The electro-pop track hit streaming platforms back in late December ahead of an official music video, which dropped in early 2022. The video made its worldwide premiere on ESPN during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Watch Alesso and Katy Perry's Saturday Night Live performance below.

