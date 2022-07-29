Watch Conor McGregor Rave to House Music In Ibiza

I took a pill in Ibiza... to show McGregor I was cool.

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor was recently spotted on the iconic party island, where he was seen raving the day away to house and techno music. He's currently in town celebrating his 34th birthday with his family and friends.

McGregor is reportedly gearing up for a rematch with Floyd "Money" Mayweather, who famously defeated the Irish MMA fighter in a highly publicized and lucrative boxing match in 2017. According to The Sun, sources close to Money's camp said McGregor will only agree to the fight if the former is willing to put his professional record on the line in an official bout—not an exhibition. Mayweather is currently undefeated at 50-0.

With another monster payday in the pipeline, it's no wonder McGregor went all out in the world's most iconic clubbing destination. Check out a clip of a carefree McGregor raging to a remix of Basement Jaxx's timeless electronic track "Where's Your Head At" below.

When he's not spewing vile trash talk or attacking buses, the controversial McGregor can often be found clubbing. He seems to have an affinity for electronic dance music, appearing in the DJ booth at Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club to rave the night away after 2018's UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He's certainly not the first to ball out in Sin City.