Watch DJ Diesel Drop Massive Unreleased Collab With Hairitage
Following his collaboration with one of the biggest names in electronic dance music, Shaquille O'Neal—affectionately known in the scene as DJ Diesel—has previewed a track with one of bass music's most explosive heatseekers.
Over the weekend, the biggest DJ in the world (literally) took the stage before a sold-out crowd at The Marc in San Marcos, Texas. Throwing down track after track hard enough to tear down even the most reinforced backboard, he brought out Hairitage at one point for a preview of an unreleased collaboration. Featuring intricate, signature production from Hairitage, the upcoming single is a monster of a track.
News of the track follows the release of Diesel and Aoki's new single "Welcome to the Playhouse." While the release was with a major player in the industry, O'Neal made a call to all artists big and small to send him music to be featured in his sets.
There's no word yet from Diesel or Hairitage on the track's title or release date, so you'll have to keep the video on repeat until then.
