Watch This DJ Mix While Hiking Utah's Deadly Angels Landing Trail

The bar for DJ streams and performances has always been high, but since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these heights have become quite literal. We've seen artists take to the skies via hot air balloons or atop massive skyscrapers, but this next daring feat may take the top the prize for the wildest set ever.

Enter the Mobile Music Krew, a pair of DJs who are truly pushing the boundaries with a goal to mix the hottest tracks from the most epic locations. One of their latest adventures saw member Your Dad trek his portable deck up the entire Angels Landing hike in Zion National Park, Utah. If hiking the trail, which is rated one of the most dangerous hikes in the United States, wasn't impressive enough, did we mention he was mixing the entire time? Throughout the roughly two and a half-hour video, you can watch him thrown down an impressive set of jazz and melodic house music.

Since launching their YouTube channel earlier this year, Mobile Music Krew has taken their portable DJ skills to Las Vegas, the edge of a cliff in Snow Canyon, Utah, and even played a set while in a 168hp RZR 1000 Turbo all-terrain vehicle.

You can watch the full video from Angels Landing below.

