Skip to main content
"Best Set of My Life": Watch Dom Dolla DJ Through a Snowstorm at Red Rocks

"Best Set of My Life": Watch Dom Dolla DJ Through a Snowstorm at Red Rocks

The biggest headlining show of Dom Dolla's career ended up being a B2B set with Mother Nature.

Dom Dolla (via Facebook)

The biggest headlining show of Dom Dolla's career ended up being a B2B set with Mother Nature.

Dom Dolla has ice in his veins.

It was s'no problem for the renowned "Take It" producer at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a rogue flurry blanketed his fans during a show in late April. But the elements couldn't stop Dolla from throwing down at the biggest headlining show of his career, in which he played to a sold-out crowd of 9,000 fans and debuted a new single, ironically called "Miracle Maker."

The concert, which Dolla said yielded the "best set of [his] life," looked like it was plucked out of some kind of EDM-fueled fairytale. Polychromatic lasers sliced through the frigid air like a hot knife through butter, creating a kaleidoscopic effect that could only happen between the giant monoliths of Red Rocks.

And Dolla, who is one of the hottest artists in house music at the moment, couldn't have been more thrilled for his B2B set with Mother Nature. "Sold out Red Rocks, I will never recover from last night," he tweeted. "THANK YOU!! That’s one off the bucket list."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dom dolla red rocks
NEWS

"Best Set of My Life": Watch Dom Dolla DJ Through a Snowstorm at Red Rocks

The biggest headlining show of Dom Dolla's career ended up being a B2B set with Mother Nature.

By Jason Heffler11 seconds ago
FRqaW0rXsAASPVT
NEWS

Delete, Renowned Hard Dance Artist, Found Dead at 30

The late DJ had been open about his struggles with depression.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago
drugs
INDUSTRY

DanceSafe Upgrades Drug-Checking Instructions for Maximum Harm Reduction

Although they have always been precise and user-friendly, these lifesaving guides are now as transparent as possible so anyone can understand and use them correctly.

By Brooke Bierman4 hours ago

Check out some footage from the snowy show below.

FOLLOW DOM DOLLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/domdollamusic
Instagram: Instagram.com/domdolla
Twitter: twitter.com/domdolla
Spotify: spoti.fi/3g2cuTm

Related

Dom Dolla
NEWS

[WATCH] Relive Dom Dolla's Spectacular Live Stream Set from an Undisclosed Warehouse Location

The Australian house kingpin dropped a crazy set from a random warehouse in Melbourne.

STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

Rezz will headline Red Rocks in 2018
NEWS

Rezz Hypnotized Denver and Announced Red Rocks Headliner in 2018 [REVIEW]

Rezz shows she's ready to take her music to the next level with Denver double header and the biggest step in her career.

Blanke
EVENTS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Limited Capacity Concert with Tiësto

Fitz and The Tantrums, Lotus, and more will also headline shows at the iconic venue.

Screen Shot 2021-03-16 at 9.58.45 PM
Lifestyle

Watch a Snowboarder Shred Down Red Rocks Amphitheatre After Blizzard

The urge to shred powder on an irresistible slope led to a snowboarder being booted from a snow-covered Red Rocks.

unnamed (4)
NEWS

Dom Dolla Releases Anticipated California Anthem "San Frandisco"

The Australian tech house producer has teased the track for over a year.

slander subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Subtronics Drop Massive Unreleased SLANDER Collab at Red Rocks

The track, titled "Gravity" and featuring hypnotic vocals from JT Roach, is due out later in summer 2021.

Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Will Resume Concerts at Full Capacity in June

Victory for Red Rocks after a tumultuous year that saw the fabled open air venue postpone or cancel an unprecedented amount of concerts.