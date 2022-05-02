"Best Set of My Life": Watch Dom Dolla DJ Through a Snowstorm at Red Rocks

Dom Dolla has ice in his veins.

It was s'no problem for the renowned "Take It" producer at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a rogue flurry blanketed his fans during a show in late April. But the elements couldn't stop Dolla from throwing down at the biggest headlining show of his career, in which he played to a sold-out crowd of 9,000 fans and debuted a new single, ironically called "Miracle Maker."

The concert, which Dolla said yielded the "best set of [his] life," looked like it was plucked out of some kind of EDM-fueled fairytale. Polychromatic lasers sliced through the frigid air like a hot knife through butter, creating a kaleidoscopic effect that could only happen between the giant monoliths of Red Rocks.

And Dolla, who is one of the hottest artists in house music at the moment, couldn't have been more thrilled for his B2B set with Mother Nature. "Sold out Red Rocks, I will never recover from last night," he tweeted. "THANK YOU!! That’s one off the bucket list."

Check out some footage from the snowy show below.

