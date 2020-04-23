[WATCH] Relive Dom Dolla's Spectacular Live Stream Set from an Undisclosed Warehouse Location

Barnstorming Australian house artist Dom Dolla recently live-streamed a set from an undisclosed location in Melbourne. The performance oozed underground warehouse vibes due to its tech house flavors and, well, the fact that it was recorded in a warehouse. Thanks to Dom, you can now watch the hourlong set in all its vibrant, light show-laden glory.

Perhaps best known for his breakthrough hit "Take It," which quickly became an international festival and club staple after its July 27th, 2018 Sweat It Out release, Dom Dolla rose to prominence at a breakneck pace. He doubled down on the momentum with the quirky disco-inspired "San Frandisco," further lionizing him in the house music scene as one of its brightest artists. Major artists are also starting to take notice, like Dua Lipa, who enlisted the Melbourne maestro for an official remix of her global smash "Don't Start Now."

“I was super excited to be a part of this showcase, we really wanted to do something that was as visually engaging as it was attractive to the ears," Dom Dolla said in a press statement. "I hope it made people’s Saturday evening ISO-beers a little bit more enjoyable."

