Watch Fred again..'s Blockbuster Boiler Room Debut

Fred again.. made his most recent homecoming show one to remember—by making his Boiler Room debut.

The U.K. producer and DJ, who is quickly becoming a superstar in the electronic music space, worked up a sweat in the intimate warehouse venue during the London performance, which was chock full of feverish button-mashing and unreleased IDs.

The DJ set came at a pivotal time for Fred again.., who is readying last-minute preparations for his forthcoming album. Actual Life 3 is expected to release in a matter of weeks.

After opening up with an unreleased collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, it was "look out below" as Fred again.. blitzed through a medley of groove-inducing tunes with an eager audience fanning a full 360° around him. The close quarters even led to a brief interruption, but he handled the situation and bounced back like a seasoned pro.

Naturally, the set immediately began spreading like wildfire online and quickly reached the attention of Skrillex, who reposted a clip effectively confirming that Fred again.. had taken the liberty to test-run their unreleased collaboration, too.

After reflecting on it all, Fred again.. said he especially appreciates the kind words as he's long been a fan of the Boiler Room experience. "I been watchin' them since I was a kid so to read the things people have been saying means so so much," he said.

You can watch the full set below.

