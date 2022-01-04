Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

In a recent interview, David Guetta confidently asserted, "I think the next few years will be the best years for dance music in history."

Guetta is wasting no time in doing his part to carry the weight of those words. The "Titanium" producer has made performances at historic landmarks something of a tradition in recent memory. After treating fans to a livestream performance at Musée du Louvre during his "United at Home" NYE 2020 performance in Paris, Guetta reprised the magic during a blockbuster performance on New Year's Day from The Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

Guetta performed atop a platform on the surface of the historic museum's tidal pools. The forward-thinking design of the venue is said to give visitors the illusion of visiting a museum floating on the sea. The location presented a striking image of beauty in and of itself, but Guetta, consistently thinking bigger, turned things up a notch with a technical arsenal of over 500 light fixtures and attention-grabbing pyrotechnics.

As the walls of the iconic domed building were showered in lights and colorful projections and balls of fire leapt into the sky, Guetta treated fans to the classics in addition to a masterclass in future rave. An innovative sub-genre marrying elements of underground dance music with the energy of mainstage festival thrillers, future rave is a stylistic path pioneers Guetta and MORTEN have iterated upon heavily, especially over the last two years.

"Future rave is not just a sound. It is a movement for us," MORTEN told EDM.com in a November 2021 interview. "We wanted to change the way we saw the mainstage dance scene."

Watch Guetta's full celebratory New Year's Eve performance below.

