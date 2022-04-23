Watch Giolì & Assia Perform Live From an Icelandic Volcano

With their first release of 2022, Giolì & Assia are taking their eclectic brand of house music to one of the most mesmerizing natural locations on Earth.

The EDM.com Class Of 2021 inductees are building upon a banner year with the start of what will be their most ambitious offering yet, their debut album. The Italian duo are kicking things off with "Fire Hell and Holy Water," an entrancing house single driven by the steady melodic patter of the steel drum. The rhythmically layered single melds with gentle vocals from Assia and a vocaloid-like lead.

The Italian duo have historically leaned into a worldly slate of influences from a production and collaborative standpoint. Last year, the duo released their first Spanish-language single, "Bebé," and followed it up with a massive collaboration alongside Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar.

They premiere the new single as the camera sweeps the vast landscape of thick volcanic ash, a visual that instantly tells the story of one of Earth's harshest environments. Past editions of their virtual sets have been recorded from Italy's historic Punta Bianca and from Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos.

The tandem have been committed to bringing their music to all corners of the Earth, often quite literally. Part of their #DiesisLive showcase, Giolì & Assia recorded a destination set live from the Fagradalsfjall Volcano in Iceland.

