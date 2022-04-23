Skip to main content
Watch Giolì & Assia Perform Live From an Icelandic Volcano

Watch Giolì & Assia Perform Live From an Icelandic Volcano

Watch the EDM.com Class of 2021 artists kick off their debut album cycle in one of the harshest natural environments in the world.

Giolì & Assia/YouTube

Watch the EDM.com Class of 2021 artists kick off their debut album cycle in one of the harshest natural environments in the world.

With their first release of 2022, Giolì & Assia are taking their eclectic brand of house music to one of the most mesmerizing natural locations on Earth.

The EDM.com Class Of 2021 inductees are building upon a banner year with the start of what will be their most ambitious offering yet, their debut album. The Italian duo are kicking things off with "Fire Hell and Holy Water," an entrancing house single driven by the steady melodic patter of the steel drum. The rhythmically layered single melds with gentle vocals from Assia and a vocaloid-like lead.

The Italian duo have historically leaned into a worldly slate of influences from a production and collaborative standpoint. Last year, the duo released their first Spanish-language single, "Bebé," and followed it up with a massive collaboration alongside Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bass Coast
EVENTS

Bass Coast Announces 2022 Lineup With Claude VonStroke, The Funk Hunters, More

The beloved boutique festival will also feature performances from Mat the Alien, Ivy Lab and Mikey Lion, among others.

By Carlie Belbin4 minutes ago
Echoes from Agartha
EVENTS

This Electronic Music Festival Has Hot Air Balloon Afterparties, Horseback Riding and More

With its remarkable experiential package, Echoes from Agartha is as much about the cultural experience as it is the music.

By Cameron Sunkel10 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.39.44 AM
NEWS

Watch Giolì & Assia Perform Live From an Icelandic Volcano

Watch the EDM.com Class of 2021 artists kick off their debut album cycle in one of the harshest natural environments in the world.

By Cameron Sunkel19 minutes ago

They premiere the new single as the camera sweeps the vast landscape of thick volcanic ash, a visual that instantly tells the story of one of Earth's harshest environments. Past editions of their virtual sets have been recorded from Italy's historic Punta Bianca and from Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos. 

The tandem have been committed to bringing their music to all corners of the Earth, often quite literally. Part of their #DiesisLive showcase, Giolì & Assia recorded a destination set live from the Fagradalsfjall Volcano in Iceland. 

FOLLOW GIOLÌ & ASSIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/gioliandassia
Twitter: twitter.com/gioliandassia
Instagram: instagram.com/gioliandassia
Spotify: spoti.fi/32D4HqC

Related

Gioli & Assia
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Drop Exclusive Mixtape Featuring Unreleased Track Edits: Listen

The exclusive mixtape commemorates the duo's induction into EDM.com’s Class of 2021.

Gioli & Assia
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Return to Ultra Music with "Rollercoaster"

"Rollercoaster" is the newest track from the duo's forthcoming Moon Faces EP.

Giolì & Assia
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Deliver Innovative "Moon Faces" EP

Giolì & Assia's latest EP highlights the refinement in their sound since 2017.

unnamed-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Giolì & Assia Release World Music-Inspired "Habibi"

The multi-talented Italian duo have delivered a universally appealing sonic masterpiece.

Gioli & Assia
EVENTS

Giolì & Assia Announce 2021 North American Tour

The news arrives amid a monster year for the prodigious duo, who released their stunning "Moon Faces" EP in February.

Secret Solstice
NEWS

Everything you Need to Know About Secret Solstice 2017 in Reykjavik, Iceland!

Raves inside of glaciers and lava tunnels...where do we sign up?!

moby
NEWS

Watch Moby Reimagine 2000 Hit "Porcelain" In Stripped-Down Live Performance [Exclusive]

Moby joined Nigel Godrich's "From The Basement" to show viewers a different interpretation of "Porcelain."

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 9.09.37 AM
NEWS

Watch David Guetta's Dazzling NYE Performance At The Louvre Abu Dhabi

David Guetta continues to bring an unmatched energy to his livestream sets.