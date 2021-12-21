Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Watch GRiZ and LSDREAM Debut Unreleased Collaboration at Space Camp
Watch GRiZ and LSDREAM Debut Unreleased Collaboration at Space Camp

GRiZ and LSDREAM premiered the massive track at the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.
Jason Siegel/LSDREAM (via Facebook)

GRiZ and LSDREAM premiered the massive track at the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.

After both of their fans begged for years and years, GRiZ and LSDREAM finally have a collaboration in the works.

Over the weekend, GRiZ hosted a massive two-day takeover of the Hampton Coliseum called Space Camp. With performances from CloZee, Liquid Stranger, Moore Kismet, and more, fans were blasted into the depths of the galaxy through the carefully curated lineup.

A highlight from the weekend that fans have been talking about nonstop was when GRiZ brought out LSDREAM to debut a never-before-heard collaboration. On Twitter, the duo reminisced on the awesome moment by sharing some clips of the track and their dance moves.

If you're even remotely familiar with GRiZ and LSDREAM you probably have a good idea of what this one sounds like. Filled with psychedelic wobbles and a funky bassline, the bright track is the perfect amalgam of GRiZ and LSDREAM's psychedelic sounds.

At the time of writing, neither GRiZ nor LSDREAM have shared the title or release date of their funky unreleased tune.

