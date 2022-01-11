Gryffin Brings the Sunshine With Uplifting DJ Set From Picturesque Shores of Malibu: Watch

Gryffin's "Flight Log" mix series is back and this time he is beaming in from the hillside shores of sunny Malibu, California.

The "Pieces Of Me" producer last logged a passport entry with his sixth mix in the long-running series back in the summer of 2018. Needless to say, Gryffin's discography from that time hardly resembles what it's become today, as only a fraction of the singles from his groundbreaking debut album Gravity had even been heard by the public at that point.

Times have dramatically changed for Gryffin since then, and this "Flight Log" is the perfect recap to make up for lost time. The tracklist boasts several remixes of Gryffin's music that have been making waves, including Max Styler's take on "Best Is Yet To Come" and Lokii's rework of "Body Back."

The set also provides insight into some of the groovy, uplifting hits Gryffin has been frequenting in recent memory. San Holo and Manila Killa's pensive single "Mean It" (with Nick Lopez) and Harrison's sultry "Breathe Me In" make the cut along with music from Claptone, Gorgon City, David Guetta, and more.

You can watch the full performance below.

