Skip to main content
Gryffin Brings the Sunshine With Uplifting DJ Set From Picturesque Shores of Malibu: Watch

Gryffin Brings the Sunshine With Uplifting DJ Set From Picturesque Shores of Malibu: Watch

Gryffin's "Flight Log" mix series makes a comeback after three years.

Koury Angelo

Gryffin's "Flight Log" mix series makes a comeback after three years.

Gryffin's "Flight Log" mix series is back and this time he is beaming in from the hillside shores of sunny Malibu, California.

The "Pieces Of Me" producer last logged a passport entry with his sixth mix in the long-running series back in the summer of 2018. Needless to say, Gryffin's discography from that time hardly resembles what it's become today, as only a fraction of the singles from his groundbreaking debut album Gravity had even been heard by the public at that point. 

Times have dramatically changed for Gryffin since then, and this "Flight Log" is the perfect recap to make up for lost time. The tracklist boasts several remixes of Gryffin's music that have been making waves, including Max Styler's take on "Best Is Yet To Come" and Lokii's rework of "Body Back."

The set also provides insight into some of the groovy, uplifting hits Gryffin has been frequenting in recent memory. San Holo and Manila Killa's pensive single "Mean It" (with Nick Lopez) and Harrison's sultry "Breathe Me In" make the cut along with music from Claptone, Gorgon City, David Guetta, and more.

Recommended Articles

Skyline Festival
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

7 minutes ago
benga skream
NEWS

Skream and Benga Have Over a Dozen New Songs Finished

The duo recently announced a return in 2022, signaling the end of a hiatus that lasted over a decade.

33 minutes ago
REZZ Spiral Stage Production Concept
EVENTS

"The Most REZZ Thing You've Ever Seen": Space Mom Shares Preview of Trippy "Spiral" Tour Production

The "Spiral" tour will see REZZ take on 15 cities for shows inspired by her latest album.

2 hours ago

You can watch the full performance below.

FOLLOW GRYFFIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gryffinofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/gryffinofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/gryffinofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gl5Jg1

Related

rl grime baauer
NEWS

Watch RL Grime & Baauer Tear Up the Mainstage In Full HARD Summer 2021 Set

RL Grime and Baauer took over HARD Summer as HÆRNY after releasing their first collaboration together in nearly eight years.

gryffin-gravity-film-poster-2020-billboard-embed-1588191606-compressed
NEWS

Gryffin Aims to Connect the World with Debut Concert Film "Gravity Live from the Shrine"

Take a trip across the universe from the comfort of your couch with Gryffin: Gravity Live from The Shrine on May 9th, 2020.

nervo
NEWS

NERVO to Take Flight In Hot Air Balloon for DJ Set at São Paulo Grand Prix

NERVO are taking part in Brazil's biggest celebratory event since the onset of the pandemic.

Black-and-white headshot of EDM DJ/producer Gryffin A.K.A. Dan Griffith.
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin Announces His Next Chapter with Forthcoming John Martin Collaboration

Gryffin is turning over a new leaf with the help of one of dance music's biggest hitmakers.

Black-and-white headshot of EDM DJ/producer Gryffin A.K.A. Dan Griffith.
NEWS

Gryffin and Elley Duhé Perform "Tie Me Down on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Gryffin with a massive national TV debut!

RL Grime
EVENTS

Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Even America's best-known astrophysicist admitted he could hardly contend with the dark frequencies.

Gryffin and SLANDER
MUSIC RELEASES

Gryffin and SLANDER Bring Us "All You Need To Know" ft. Calle Lehmann

Gryffin and SLANDER are a perfect pairing.

Rebecca Black
NEWS

Rebecca Black Performs Surprise DJ Set at Syracuse House Party

Rebecca Black declared she's in her "college girl era."