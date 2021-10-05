Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With Skylar Grey on "Fallen Embers" Tour

ILLENIUM recently dropped an unreleased collaboration that will leave his fans counting the minutes until it hits streaming platforms.
At one of the first stops on his "Fallen Embers" tour, ILLENIUM premiered a new track he created with Skylar Grey, tentatively titled "From The Ashes." One fan in the crowd caught a generous two-minute clip of the premiere and shared it for fans who can't make it to one of the tour dates.
You can hear a stunning topline from the multi-Platinum artist. As you might expect from a collaboration as big as this, ILLENIUM follows pairs the stentorian vocal contributions with a heavyweight melodic drop that's sure to become a staple in his festival sets.
Surprisingly, this was not the only high-profile collaboration he debuted recently. Just a few weeks ago at Life Is Beautiful in Vegas, he unveiled a new unreleased tune with the Jared Leto-led rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. While many fans are still trying to recover from the tearjerking summer release of his Fallen Embers album, ILLENIUM clearly isn't taking a break in the studio.
At the time of writing, neither ILLENIUM nor Skylar Grey have confirmed a release date for "From The Ashes."
