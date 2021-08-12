ILLENIUM Delivers Spectacular Headlining Set at Lollapalooza 2021: Watch the Full Performance
Publish date:

ILLENIUM Delivers Spectacular Headlining Set at Lollapalooza 2021: Watch the Full Performance

ILLENIUM cycled through the singalong anthems of his four albums to spine-chilling effect during his Lollapalooza 2021 set.
Author:

Chris Yoder

For most artists, a headlining set at Lollapalooza would mark a career highlight. But for ILLENIUM, it's just par for the course.

That's not to say his performance wasn't special, though. Hot on the heels of his historic "Trilogy" show in Las Vegas, which was a watershed moment in his career, ILLENIUM appeared on Lollapalooza's Bud Light Seltzer Stage to perform a bubbly set (get it?) for his diehard fanbase. The show doubled as a homecoming for the bass music superstar, who was born in Chicago prior to a move to San Francisco.

What can be said about this performance that hasn't been said about ILLENIUM's other 2021 shows? In what has been a remarkable year for the Fallen Embers producer, he seems to deliver unforgettable live music experiences at every turn, cycling through the singalong anthems of his four albums to spine-chilling effect. His Lollapalooza set was no different, kicking off with a VIP edit of 2018's "Crawl Outta Love" (with Annika Wells) before plunging into a supercollider of future bass and dubstep for nearly 90 minutes.

You can watch the full performance below and read our in-depth review of Lollapalooza 2021 here.

