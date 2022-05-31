Watch ILLENIUM Preview New Music During 2022 Headlining Run at The Gorge

In the midst of tearing up the festival circuit with a high-profile run of shows, ILLENIUM isn't slowing down the flow of new music.

Hot off of headlining appearances at Sunset Music Festival and EDC Las Vegas, the Fallen Embers producer turned his attention to a pair of packed out shows at the iconic Gorge Amphitheater, where he premiered more new music.

Working alongside Atlanta-based singer songwriter Teddy Swims, the new track, tentatively titled "All That Really Matters," incorporates a heartstring-tugging combination of lingering piano keys and languid, symphonic strings. Escalating into ILLENIUM's signature combination of rock-infused melodic trap, the vocal chop-driven effort seemingly has all the makings of a radio-friendly electronic hit.

While no release date has been divulged for the song, it's especially apparent that ILLENIUM isn't slowing stride when it comes to sharing the new music he's got in the pipeline.

The reveal of "All That Really Matters" follows up the recent revelation of another high-profile ILLENIUM collaboration alongside Dillon Francis and EVAN GIIA. The two performed their unreleased single "Don't Let Me Let Go" to close out the former's explosive headlining outing on the EDC main stage.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG