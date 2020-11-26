Watch Jayda G Freak Out After Learning About Her Grammy Nomination

For many artists, being nominated for a Grammy Award is something they've always dreamed of. For Jayda G, the dream is now a reality after her track "Both of Us" was nominated in the category of Best Dance Recording.

In a video shared to her socials showing her reaction to her Grammy nomination, the Canadian scientist-turned-DJ and producer's unadulterated bliss is palpable. She freaks out, flailing around as she rhapsodizes about all the "thank you" messages she plans on sending. You've got to love seeing a musician receiving the accolades they deserve.

You can check out the video below, courtesy of Jayda G's Instagram.

In the category for Best Dance Recording, Jayda G is nominated alongside Diplo and SIDEPIECE for their collaborative hit "On My Mind," Disclosure for the duo's Aminé and Slowthai-assisted Energy cut "My High," Flume and Toro y Moi for "The Difference," and KAYTRANADA for "10%."

While we wait for the winners to be announced, watch Jayda G's music video for "Both of Us" below.

