Watch Kaskade and deadmau5 Drop 2008 Hit "I Remember" at SoFi Stadium
Publish date:

Watch Kaskade and deadmau5 Drop 2008 Hit "I Remember" at SoFi Stadium

Kaskade and deadmau5 turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during the former's momentous SoFi Stadium show.
Author:

Luis Palacios

Kaskade and deadmau5 turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during the former's momentous SoFi Stadium show.

Kaskade turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during his momentous SoFi Stadium show last night.

After bringing out deadmau5 as the concert's surprise guest, the two electronic music veterans appeared together on stage to perform their seminal hit "I Remember," which dropped back in September 2008. The track has grown in legend in the 13 years since its release as one of the most timeless in each artists' illustrious discographies.

deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium before Kaskade's headlining performance.

deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium before Kaskade's headlining performance.

The concert was the first dance music event to take place in the history of the stadium, which is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. With a capacity of 70,000, the arena offered Kaskade the chance to perform the biggest headlining non-festival electronic show of all-time—but time will tell if that milestone was reached as ticket sale figures have yet to be revealed.

Recommended Articles

morten david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

From the Future to Your Speakers: Here Are the 10 Best “Future Rave” Tracks

"No one is doing this right now. I think this is why it’s so exciting," David Guetta told EDM.com of the genre in 2019.

composite_cropped
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay, Elohim and Flux Pavilion‘s "Be OK" Is the Dance-Pop Track of the Summer

Featuring funky sound design and bright bass tones, "Be OK" is the fourth single to be released ahead of Ookay's sophomore album.

General woman dj
INDUSTRY

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.

Check out a few clips of the “I Remember” drop below.

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

Related

kaskade
NEWS

Kaskade to Headline First Dance Music Event in SoFi Stadium's History

Considering the arena's capacity of 70,000, Kaskade's LA takeover has the potential to be the biggest headlining non-festival electronic concert of all-time.

deadmau5
FEATURES

Happy 40th Birthday, deadmau5: Celebrate With 5 of His Most Iconic Tracks

Celebrate the legendary producer's birthday in style by turning back the clock to his most timeless music.

deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Kaskade
Lifestyle

deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Kaskade Dropped New Merch This Week

Fans can take home everything from hoodies to mini piñatas from this week's merch drop.

Kaskade Coachella
NEWS

Kaskade Announces Twitch Stream of His Historic 2015 Coachella Set

Relive the magic of Kaskade's illustrious DJ set in Indio.

[Press pic] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
NEWS

Kaskade Announces New Single "I Have Dreams" Will Drop On Friday

"I Have Dreams" features Blue Noir and Tishmal.

deadmau5
NEWS

Texas Residents Slam deadmau5 for "Dropping F-Bombs" and "Rattling Windows" at Drive-In Concert

deadmau5 is in fact not "as quiet as a mouse."

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
EVENTS

Kaskade Announces 7-Date California Drive-In Concert Tour

Kaskade's "Road Trip" tour kicks off later this month.

Kaskade
EVENTS

Kaskade Announces California Drive-In NYE Event

After a series of recent drive-in shows throughout California, Kaskade is back for more.