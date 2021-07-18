Watch Kaskade and deadmau5 Drop 2008 Hit "I Remember" at SoFi Stadium

Kaskade and deadmau5 turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during the former's momentous SoFi Stadium show.

Kaskade turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during his momentous SoFi Stadium show last night.

After bringing out deadmau5 as the concert's surprise guest, the two electronic music veterans appeared together on stage to perform their seminal hit "I Remember," which dropped back in September 2008. The track has grown in legend in the 13 years since its release as one of the most timeless in each artists' illustrious discographies.

deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium before Kaskade's headlining performance. deadmau5 (via Twitter)

The concert was the first dance music event to take place in the history of the stadium, which is the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. With a capacity of 70,000, the arena offered Kaskade the chance to perform the biggest headlining non-festival electronic show of all-time—but time will tell if that milestone was reached as ticket sale figures have yet to be revealed.

Check out a few clips of the “I Remember” drop below.

