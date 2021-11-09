Skip to main content
Watch Kaskade Perform From a Bird's-Eye View of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge
Kaskade continues to bring dance music where it hasn't gone before.
Kaskade (via YouTube)

Kaskade may be positioning himself as a wonder of the modern musical world. 

As the lack of in-person shows persisted through 2020, Kaskade wholly embraced the idea of bringing dance music where it hasn't gone before, and if recent events are any indication, his appetite for adventure remains alive and well. 

First, he brought his show to the breathtaking Grand Canyon—one of the seven wonders of the natural world—where he performed atop a transparent, horseshoe-shaped walkway made of glass. Now, he's checking off another box by playing at one of the seven wonders of the modern world: the magnificent Golden Gate Bridge.

Kaskade went bigger than ever for this remote performance with multiple camera angles capturing the surrounding scene in immersive detail. Perched on a surrounding hill with the 1.7 mile structure towering brightly in the background, Kaskade took fans through an hourlong house set chock full of classics.

It's estimated—with good reason—that the Golden Gate Bridge is the most photographed bridge in the world, and yet Kaskade seemed to capture the incredible structure in a way that is truly unique and impressive. Float through the billowing San Francisco fog to the sounds of Kaskade as he glides through the hits from "Haunt Me" to "Chains Chilled," and many more in between.

