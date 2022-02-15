Skip to main content
Madeon Uploads Secret California DJ Set: Watch

Madeon's secret set for UC Riverside's Spring Splash Festival may not be up for long.

Jasmine Safaeian

It turns out there's a spiritual successor to Madeon's acclaimed Secret Sky set.

In 2020, just a month after Madeon made a splash at Porter Robinson's virtual music festival, a select few students at the University of California, Riverside bore witness to their own "secret" Madeon performance at the school's Spring Splash Festival. 

In fact, this set may never have even seen the light of day if Madeon hadn't offered it up proactively himself. The French hitmaker publicly deliberated whether to post the set, and ultimately left it up to the fans to decide. Following a near unanimous response in favor, he dropped the hourlong set on YouTube.

Madeon explained that the visuals used in the UC Riverside performance were what ultimately reminded him of his aforementioned Secret Sky performance. Standing in front of a green screen, he delivered the hits against a backdrop of psychedelic effects. Much of the set even made the artist's image in the foreground part of the visual action, color-splashing him and applying various effects while adding contrast to the background. 

The captivating performance is certainly enough for fans to marinate on until Madeon embarks on the second leg of his "Good Faith" tour, which picks back up next month. For those curious, don't wait too long to watch this live set as it may be just moments away from Madeon retiring it back into the archives.

