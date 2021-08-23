Over 70,000 Party In Dutch Streets for "Unmute Us" Protest: Watch

August 24, 2021
August 24, 2021

Over 450 festival organizers planned a protest over the weekend to “unmute” the Dutch events sector.
AP Photo/Peter Dejong

On August 21st, hundreds of Dutch music organizations carried out the #UnmuteUs protest through six Dutch cities. Hoping to make their voices heard amid a lack of clarity from the government regarding the future of music festivals, over 70,000 people marched in protest of the current COVID-19 restrictions impacting the arts sector.

While many in the Netherlands were hopeful of the return of live music events this summer, the Dutch government reportedly had other plans. In July, officials announced an extension of a ban on music festivals in the country—lasting until at least September 19th—due to ongoing risks to public health.

With nowhere to turn, a flock of festival organizers planned #UnmuteUs. "After months of efforts by the events sector to meet the wishes of the government, it must be concluded that the intentions were one-sided," reads the protest's website, translated from Dutch.

