Porter Robinson Uploads Stunning "Nurture Live" Secret Sky Set: Watch the Full Performance

If Nurture was Porter Robinson's entry into electronic music history, than his performance at Secret Sky 2021 was the album's certificate of authenticity.

There is no one in the scene quite like Robinson when it comes to conceptualizing music and executing its artistic motifs in a live performance. Any artist can attest how difficult it is to bridge the gap between the aesthetic in their mind and what is possible onstage. Robinson, however, just bulldozed the scope of those possibilities with his jaw-dropping performance at the 2021 edition of his curated Secret Sky virtual festival.

The electronic music demigod somehow harnessed the visceral identity of Nurture and manifested it into a performance for the ages. He cycled through the album on a kaleidoscopic stage, swathed in neon lasers as he unveiled a number of new stunning "Live Edits."

Robinson went above and beyond the traditional live set, playing keyboard, singing live, and oscillating between genres and sound palettes like the seasoned vet he is. There are more highlights here than a Kobe Bryant dunk reel, but a few include the spellbinding VIP version of Nurture cut "Musician" and "Nurture Live Edits" of Worlds fan-favorites "Sad Machine" and "Flicker."

Check out Porter Robinson's full Secret Sky 2021 set below.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS