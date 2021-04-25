Porter Robinson Uploads Stunning "Nurture Live" Secret Sky Set: Watch the Full Performance

Porter Robinson Uploads Stunning "Nurture Live" Secret Sky Set: Watch the Full Performance

Fresh off the release of "Nurture," the electronic music demigod offered fans a performance for the ages.
Author:
Publish date:

Porter Robinson (via YouTube)

Fresh off the release of "Nurture," the electronic music demigod offered fans a performance for the ages.

If Nurture was Porter Robinson's entry into electronic music history, than his performance at Secret Sky 2021 was the album's certificate of authenticity.

There is no one in the scene quite like Robinson when it comes to conceptualizing music and executing its artistic motifs in a live performance. Any artist can attest how difficult it is to bridge the gap between the aesthetic in their mind and what is possible onstage. Robinson, however, just bulldozed the scope of those possibilities with his jaw-dropping performance at the 2021 edition of his curated Secret Sky virtual festival.

The electronic music demigod somehow harnessed the visceral identity of Nurture and manifested it into a performance for the ages. He cycled through the album on a kaleidoscopic stage, swathed in neon lasers as he unveiled a number of new stunning "Live Edits."

Robinson went above and beyond the traditional live set, playing keyboard, singing live, and oscillating between genres and sound palettes like the seasoned vet he is. There are more highlights here than a Kobe Bryant dunk reel, but a few include the spellbinding VIP version of Nurture cut "Musician" and "Nurture Live Edits" of Worlds fan-favorites "Sad Machine" and "Flicker."

Check out Porter Robinson's full Secret Sky 2021 set below.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson
Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS

Related

Porter Robinson
NEWS

Porter Robinson Uploads Full Secret Sky Set

You can now re-watch Porter's game-changing set from his first virtual music festival.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Reveals 2021 Secret Sky Festival Set Times

He also finally dropped the curtain on "Nurture," his hotly anticipated sophomore album.

Epi85oHU0AAMGih
EVENTS

REZZ, Baauer, More to Perform at Porter Robinson's 2021 Secret Sky Virtual Festival

The event will kick off the day after "Nurture" is released.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Reveals Set Times for Virtual Festival Secret Sky Tomorrow

Secret Sky will begin tomorrow, May 9th, at 11AM PST (2PM EST).

16665360_1391585324233387_7529369810851483408_o
NEWS

Porter Robinson Announces Secret Sky Music Festival Livestream

Secret Sky Music Festival will go down on May 9th, 2020.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

[WATCH] Porter Robinson's Virtual Festival Secret Sky Is Now Live

Tune in now to catch live sets from Madeon, San Holo, and Porter himself.

Epi85oHU0AAMGih
EVENTS

Stream: Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Virtual Festival is Now Live

The livestreamed event features performances from REZZ, Boys Noize, Swardy, Baauer, Masakatsu Takagi, and more.

Porter Robinson
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] Porter Robinson Drops Unreleased Track "Look At The Sky" During Secret Sky

The Secret Sky Music Festival organizer treated fans to the debut of his latest single at the end of his set.