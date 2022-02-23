Watch REZZ and Subtronics Drop Huge Unreleased Collab
One of the most anticipated bass music collaborations of the year is almost here.
REZZ and Subtronics recently revealed that they have a collaboration coming "soon." In a series of tweets, the former shared the story of how she sent the demo to the latter, who added his magic in just one day. Over the weekend, both REZZ and Subtronics played the new song at shows on their respective tours.
They've now shared clips of each moment, wherein fans can clearly hear the duo's "juicy n disgusting bass noises," as REZZ so eloquently put it. And she nailed it—the track is nothing short of breathtaking and it's sure to be another fan-favorite in each of their respective libraries.
At the time of writing, neither REZZ nor Subtronics have revealed a title or release date for their high-powered collaboration, so fans will have to stay patient for what's to come.
