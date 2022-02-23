Skip to main content
Watch REZZ and Subtronics Drop Huge Unreleased Collab

Watch REZZ and Subtronics Drop Huge Unreleased Collab

Both REZZ and Subtronics played the new song on each of their own tours over the weekend.

Justin Broadbent/Ching Chen

Both REZZ and Subtronics played the new song on each of their own tours over the weekend.

One of the most anticipated bass music collaborations of the year is almost here.

REZZ and Subtronics recently revealed that they have a collaboration coming "soon." In a series of tweets, the former shared the story of how she sent the demo to the latter, who added his magic in just one day. Over the weekend, both REZZ and Subtronics played the new song at shows on their respective tours.

They've now shared clips of each moment, wherein fans can clearly hear the duo's "juicy n disgusting bass noises," as REZZ so eloquently put it. And she nailed it—the track is nothing short of breathtaking and it's sure to be another fan-favorite in each of their respective libraries.

At the time of writing, neither REZZ nor Subtronics have revealed a title or release date for their high-powered collaboration, so fans will have to stay patient for what's to come.

Recommended Articles

mushrooms
Lifestyle

This Rave Promoter Is Also a Rabbi Who Curates Magic Mushroom Retreats for His Congregation

Ben Gorelick is bringing a newfangled approach to the idea of organized religion.

By Cameron Sunkel
3 minutes ago
222559952_2661125004188150_4683699556865443409_n (1)
NEWS

Former DJ and Electronic Music Producer Sells "Unicorn" Fintech Company for $1.1 Billion

Conceived over 20 years ago, Miguel Santos' banking technology company Technisys was acquired by SoFi Technologies.

By Lennon Cihak
31 minutes ago
Pacha
EVENTS

After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago

FOLLOW REZZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify:  

Related

rezz subtronics
NEWS

REZZ Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics Is On the Way

REZZ also said the new track will be played at both of their upcoming tours.

rezz deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch REZZ Drop Filthy Unreleased Collab With Deathpact

REZZ and Deathpact have a massive midtempo track on their hands.

Subtronics
NEWS

Watch Subtronics Drop Unreleased Music From 2021 Lost Lands Set

The tracks include VIP versions of "Bunker Buster" with Excision and "Gravity" with SLANDER.

rezz seven lions
NEWS

Watch Seven Lions Debut Unreleased REZZ Collab at EDC Las Vegas

REZZ announced that a second collab is also in the works.

pjimage (1)
NEWS

Watch Subtronics Drop Filthy Unreleased Marshmello Collab at EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon

*Wide eyed emoji*.

REZZ
NEWS

Rezz Teases New Sayer Collab at Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee

Rezz fans in Milwaukee got to witness her long-awaited collaboration with Sayer in person this weekend.

Subtronics
NEWS

Subtronics Previews "Do It To It" Remix, "Griztronics II," and Collabs with Zeds Dead and Grabbitz

In the past 24 hours, Subtronics shared clips of multiple unreleased songs from his EDC Orlando set alongside the follow-up to "Griztronics."

Subtronics and Excision (left to right).
NEWS

Subtronics Drops Excision Collab at HiJinx 2019

Subtronics just unveiled his biggest collaboration yet.