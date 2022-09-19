Skip to main content
Watch San Holo DJ at a Pop-Up Rave In an Elevator

The party had its ups and downs.

c/o Press

San Holo's latest performance was different on so many levels.

The beloved guitarist and dance music producer recently lifted spirits in an elevator, DJing at a miniature rave for one of the more exclusive crowds we've seen. It all went down (sorry, can't help these puns) in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The performance was organized by esteemed electronic music event organizer Brownies & Lemonade. It was the latest in their "B&L Pop Up Series," which places artists in unconventional locations for impromptu DJ sets. Other pie-in-the-sky performances include one from Whethan at an abandoned zoo and another from Moore Kismet in a train yard.

Holo rinsed a bevy of his hits in the elevator, like the ageless future bass banger "Light." B&L said the party "got too wild" and they eventually had to move it outside, where he proceeded to throw down classics like "Tell Me" by RL Grime and What So Not.

Check out footage from the elevator rave below.

