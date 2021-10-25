Watch Seven Lions Debut Unreleased REZZ Collab at EDC Las Vegas

After teasing fans with the promise of a dream collab on the horizon, REZZ and Seven Lions have offered a glimpse into what they have in store.

Both artists performed at the momentous return of EDC Las Vegas over the weekend and threw down signature DJ sets in what will go down as the biggest electronic music festival of the year. During his performance, Seven Lions pampered the EDC faithful by debuting the unreleased collab, which should have fans salivating for an official release date.

It hasn't come yet, but they can find solace in a lengthy preview of the song which was shared on Twitter over the weekend. The track eschews Seven Lions' classic melodic dubstep style and instead takes inspiration from his psy-trance alias, Abraxis, who also appeared at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Overall it leans more toward REZZ's spacey midtempo sonics, delivering a no-holds-barred bass jam with the hypnotic cadence of a classic Space Mom banger.

"We decided to make a slower paced psy-trancey type beat - honestly was super fun working w/ him," REZZ tweeted, adding, "we will probably make a second song too."

Check out the clip below.

