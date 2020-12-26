Watch Skrillex, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and More Rage at Justice's 2017 Coachella Set in Unearthed Clip

The video shows a group of dance music superstars going all out for Justice, riding the rail during the duo's last Coachella appearance.
Justice

The event organizers at Brownies & Lemonade unwrapped a last minute Christmas gift on Twitter yesterday that had festival aficionados feeling nostalgic. 

The 90-second video shows a group of dance music heavyweights enjoying a set by Justice from the crowd's front lines. The clip was recorded at Coachella, where the duo last performed in 2017. Despite the nighttime shot, fans are able to easily identify numerous familiar faces in the clip.

As the legendary French duo's early 2000s classic "We Are Your Friends" plays from the stage, we see DJ Snake, Madeon, and Tchami taking it all in from the crowd. Suddenly, Skrillex jumps in with an up-close cameo, emphatically singing the track's iconic lyrics. In the next shot, we see several artists, including Porter Robinson, riding the rail and head-bobbing to a bouncy, high-energy electro track.

The wholesome clip is sure to have you yearning for the return of festival season, but it's also a reminder that even your favorite mainstage artists are still fans at heart. Check out the video below.

