Watch a Ballet Scene With Music By Thomas Bangalter, His First Post-Daft Punk Project

Pod K/Wikimedia Commons

Bangalter's score of "Mythologies," a French ballet program, is his first piece written for a symphony orchestra.

Fans of Daft Punk can now listen to new music composed by Thomas Bangalter, whose first project following the robots' split, a French ballet, has wrapped up its debut run.

The legendary Daft Punk member signed on to write the music for "Mythologies," which dropped the curtain at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux on July 1st before concluding its first cycle on the 10th. The program is now slated for a 37-date national tour.

Bangalter's score is not available to stream but you can watch footage, obtained by Euronews, containing a track from "Mythologies." The symphonic number features eerie, rhythmic strings and gliding glissandos, recalling the orchestral work found in Daft Punk's 2013 single "Giorgio by Moroder." Shades of ambient electronic music can also be detected, harkening back to "Nightvision," a track from 2001's influential Discovery album.

Bangalter's score of "Mythologies" is his first piece written for a symphony orchestra. According to Angelin Preljocaj, the program's director and choreographer, composing music for a symphony was on Bangalter's bucket list prior to Daft Punk's shocking disbandment in 2021.

"For several years, we wanted to do something together," Preljocaj told Euronews. "I asked him if he was interested in writing for an orchestra, he really wanted to, long before the separation from Daft Punk."

The elusive Bangalter was recently spotted at the Grand-Théâtre, where he joined the show's cast and crew for a standing ovation.

