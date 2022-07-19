Watch Tiësto Bring Out Hardwell for Surprise DJ Set In the Netherlands

After some much-needed time off, it seems Hardwell is enjoying his return to the electronic dance music scene.

And the same goes for his old DJ pals, like Tiësto, who recently invited his Dutch compatriot and longtime creative collaborator onstage for a surprise B2B set. Longtime fans will recall Hardwell's fan-favorite single "Colors," a collaboration with Tiësto and Andreas Moe that appeared on 2015's seminal debut album, United We Are.

It all went down in early July at Breda Live, an event in the Netherlands, where the EDM icons kicked off with a mashup of their timeless 2011 collab "Zero 76" and the inescapable "Reload" by Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash. They then took a few classics for a spin, such as Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams" and ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," mixing in their signature electro sounds throughout.

Meanwhile, Hardwell is on the verge of releasing his long-awaited comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE. He has not yet announced its release date, but confirmed it will feature 14 songs, 10 of which have been released as singles at the time of writing. You can pre-save the album here.

Check out footage from the surprise Breda Live performance below.

