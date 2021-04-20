Stream: Tomorrowland's One World Radio Tribute to Avicii Is Now Live

The stream remembers Avicii three years to the day after his tragic death.

To remember Avicii three years to the day after his tragic death, Tomorrowland's One World Radio is airing a special tribute episode to the legendary dance music artist.

Over 60 of Avicii's classic songs are being streamed throughout the day today, as well as live set highlights from his iconic performances at Tomorrowland. The tribute stream will include interviews from Avicii's contemporaries, including "I Can Be The One" collaborator Nicky Romero and famed "Wake Me Up" vocalist Aloe Blacc, who will wax poetic about the late producer's legacy.

Tune into One World Radio live below.