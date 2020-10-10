Watch ZHU's Full Live Performance Broadcast From a Moving Train

This week, ZHU invited fans to take a ride on the Z-train with a special livestreamed set, taking place October 8th via Tito Vodka's Made To Order Festival. ZHU was the headliner of the night, performing on a moving train as viewers were encouraged to donate to beneficiary World Central Kitchen to match Tito's initial $100,000 contribution.

Broadcast from Montana aboard the "Billings Locomotive," ZHU's performance offered cinematic views and steadily grooving jams, including beloved tracks from his 2016 album Generationwhy and Genesis Series EP. Unreleased gems can also be heard throughout, whose official release dates we'll be anxiously awaiting.

Meanwhile, the stream included visually breathtaking aerial shots of the train chugging through barren desert and grassland landscapes. They were paired with video of the live band throughout the 49-minute set, including a guitarist, flutist and drummer spaced throughout a cleared out train car, topped with live vocals from ZHU.

The four-part festival series was launched on August 27th with performances from Channel Tres, Kali Uchis and Portugal. The Man. ZHU's headlining night was the last segment of the series.

Now, the program is offering up a private meet-and-greet with Louis the Child for anyone who donates at least $5 to World Central Kitchen. The contest closes October 12th and fans can enter by donating here.

