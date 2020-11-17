Wellness 4 Humanity Spearheads Cutting Edge "Spread Love Not COVID" Tour

While the live entertainment and music industries continue to suffer the ostensibly ceaseless global shutdown contrived by the spread of COVID-19, things have been looking fairly bleak for anyone hopeful for a speedy return to the normalcy of attending concerts.

The team at Wellness 4 Humanity has been hard at work trying to bring that feeling back. The organization dreamed up the Spread Love Not COVID (SLNC) music tour, a cutting edge tour for the post-COVID era that implements AI-driven biotechnology to provide rapid onsite testing at each event and ensure the safety of attendees. This is done through their patented TRUSTPASS™ system, which begins 72 hours before the event. An RT-PCR test kit is shipped to the consumer, who then sends it in for laboratory testing. Once the test results come back negative, they are logged into the Wellness 4 Humanity patient portal, where the user can track them via the TRUSTPASS™ app.

On show day, the consumer arrives at the venue and is tested using the Thermodeck, a contactless device that checks temperatures and vitals. After that, they proceed through the Safe Entry Station, a sleek, AI-powered entryway that scans the attendee for trace amounts of viral shedding (with an 85% accuracy rate). After that, the user will enter the Antigen Testing Booth, where a minimally invasive nasal swab is taken, and results are provided within 15 minutes onsite. Once cleared, it's showtime, and the patron receives a unique TRUSTPASS™ QR code in the app. This unique one-time QR code serves as their ticket for entry into the event's premises.

Each event will feature an immersive main stage experience, organic food and beverages, a "frequency wellness dome," and a "biohacking dome" with an IV station and cryotherapy, among other amenities.

"Spread Love Not COVID" looks to ensure that a live concert event can take place in the post-COVID landscape, in a safe and efficient manner. The tour is the first of its kind and will take place in the first quarter of 2021. No official headliners or performers have been announced yet, but the EDM world will be eager to see who is going to perform at this potentially groundbreaking live music venture.

For more information on the "Spread Love Not COVID" tour, visit Wellness 4 Humanity's official website.