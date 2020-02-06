What So Not is "Taking a Break," Announces 2020 Hiatus from Touring and Releases

One of Australia's most popular EDM acts has announced that he's taking a step away from music for an extended period. What So Not has shared plans to temporarily discontinue touring and releasing to recuperate and spend time with friends and family.

"I'm taking a break," begins a statement shared by What So Not (real name Christopher John Emerson). "Most of you have seen and heard about the devastation that is taking place in Australia. It has me thinking about what really matters in this world and this life."

Emerson went on to estimate that he's played around 400 shows in three years, saying that he planned to spend his time off with friends and family and "reset" from the rigors of tour life. "I want to pull myself out of the 'routine' of it all and make sure everything I do is 110%," he wrote.

What So Not was originally a collaborative duo between Emerson and Flume; they released their debut EP, 7 Dollar Bill, in 2011. In 2015, the latter artist announced that he would part ways with Emerson due to creative differences. Emerson continues to release music under the project rather than his original Emoh Instead moniker, including a debut studio-length album titled Not All The Beautiful Things in 2018.

Although Emerson said he would spend the year off from music, he shared that he will still perform a small handful of select events around the world.

H/T: EDMSauce

