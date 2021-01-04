What So Not Announces New Music Releasing This Week

After a very quiet 2020 on the music production front, What So Not isn't wasting any time in 2021.

The trap and future bass titan has announced that new music is finally on the way. He took to Twitter to share the news of "something new" dropping this week—presumably a new song—while also unveiling a fresh new press shot (and haircut). Check out What So Not's January 3rd tweet below.

Back in February 2020, What So Not announced that he was taking a step back from the EDM scene. "I want to pull myself out of the 'routine' of it all and make sure everything I do is 110%," he wrote at the time. He then resurfaced out of the blue on October 7th, when he shared an Instagram video teasing an unreleased remix for Run The Jewels, before releasing a flip of his song "Same Mistakes" a week later. That track has since been removed from his SoundCloud page.

It seems What So Not is now back in full force, and the future looks bright. He recently celebrated the return of music festivals in Australia with a massive performance at Factory Summer and he was confirmed to headline Brisbane's Wildlands Weekender along with Golden Features.

At the time of this article's publication, What So Not has not announced a formal release date for the song in question. Fans should keep their eyes peeled on his social media channels below.

