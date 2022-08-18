What So Not Wants to DJ at Your House Party

Got any weekend plans? Because What So Not casually wants to DJ in your living room.

The electronic music virtuoso, who has graced the towering stages of many of the world's biggest festivals, has announced a contest for one fan to win a private DJ set. He's essentially throwing a dart at a map and planning to perform at a random house party hosted by one lucky fan who pre-saves his upcoming album, Anomaly.

"Wanna host the most infamous house party to ever hit your town?" What So Not asked in an Instagram post. "I'll be going anywhere in the world (yes, anywhere) to DJ someone's house party to celebrate my album coming out in exactly one month."

You can pre-save Anomaly here.

The trail of breadcrumbs to Anomaly got a little shorter today after the release of "On Air," a brand new collab with Louis The Child, Captain Cuts and JRM. It's the fifth single from the Aussie's hotly anticipated sophomore album, which is due out on September 16th.

"The easiest way to describe 'On Air' is: it’s like Disney, it’s very unpretentious, very fun and channelling those dancing ‘in the sky’ kinda moments," explained What So Not, who said the new single was inspired by DreamWorks' animated film, How to Train Your Dragon. "I don’t usually write this happy, bubbly upbeat stuff, it’s always brooding and moody, but this time it felt so authentic—it felt inner childlike, so I went with it."

Ahead of the release of Anomaly next month, fans can pre-order limited edition vinyl of the album via Ninja Tune. The 140g "Burnt Pink" vinyl is housed in a matte varnish sleeve and includes a digital download code.

You can stream "On Air" here and listen to the other Anomaly singles currently available below.

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot

Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot

Twitter: twitter.com/whatsonot

Spotify: spoti.fi/376MZPv