Skip to main content
What So Not Wants to DJ at Your House Party

What So Not Wants to DJ at Your House Party

The Aussie's hotly anticipated sophomore album is due out on September 16th.

Jonti Wild

The Aussie's hotly anticipated sophomore album is due out on September 16th.

Got any weekend plans? Because What So Not casually wants to DJ in your living room.

The electronic music virtuoso, who has graced the towering stages of many of the world's biggest festivals, has announced a contest for one fan to win a private DJ set. He's essentially throwing a dart at a map and planning to perform at a random house party hosted by one lucky fan who pre-saves his upcoming album, Anomaly.

"Wanna host the most infamous house party to ever hit your town?" What So Not asked in an Instagram post. "I'll be going anywhere in the world (yes, anywhere) to DJ someone's house party to celebrate my album coming out in exactly one month."

You can pre-save Anomaly here.

The trail of breadcrumbs to Anomaly got a little shorter today after the release of "On Air," a brand new collab with Louis The Child, Captain Cuts and JRM. It's the fifth single from the Aussie's hotly anticipated sophomore album, which is due out on September 16th.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ray vople bass canyon
EVENTS

Bass Canyon 2022: Set Times, Weather and Everything Else You Need to Know

You can never be too prepared for a trip to the Gorge Amphitheatre.

By Niko Sani
ultra korea
EVENTS

Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber and More Announced for Ultra Korea 2022

Organizers revealed the first wave of artists to appear in Seoul for the 2022 return of Ultra Korea.

By Nick Yopko
SCOTT_LONDON_2021_02_4651-1536x1024
FEATURES

The 3rd Annual Renegade Burn: Trolling Run Amok or Playa-fied Revolution?

Burning Man is back, so why are people throwing a "Free Burn" anyway?

By Graham Berry

"The easiest way to describe 'On Air' is: it’s like Disney, it’s very unpretentious, very fun and channelling those dancing ‘in the sky’ kinda moments," explained What So Not, who said the new single was inspired by DreamWorks' animated film, How to Train Your Dragon. "I don’t usually write this happy, bubbly upbeat stuff, it’s always brooding and moody, but this time it felt so authentic—it felt inner childlike, so I went with it."

Ahead of the release of Anomaly next month, fans can pre-order limited edition vinyl of the album via Ninja Tune. The 140g "Burnt Pink" vinyl is housed in a matte varnish sleeve and includes a digital download code.

You can stream "On Air" here and listen to the other Anomaly singles currently available below.

FOLLOW WHAT SO NOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/whatsonot
Instagram: instagram.com/whatsonot
Twitter: twitter.com/whatsonot
Spotify: spoti.fi/376MZPv

Related

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Brings an Angelic Groove With New Single, "As One": Listen

What So Not's "Anomaly" is one of the artist's most anticipated creative works.

Daniel Johns What So Not
NEWS

What So Not Announces Collaborative Project With Iconic Musician Daniel Johns

What So Not says the project will mark his first musical offering that isn't dance music-related.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Surprises Fans With Nasty "Same Mistakes" Flip

Well that came out of nowhere.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Reveals Tracklist of Sophomore Album, Drops Lead Single With Oliver Tree and Killer Mike

What So Not, Killer Mike and Oliver Tree are unapologetically themselves on "Mr Regular."

What So Not, EVAN GIIA
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Taps EVAN GIIA for Triumphant Single, "Messin' Me Up"

The track's pressure-packed soundscape pairs perfectly with its apocalypse-themed music video, co-directed by What So Not himself.

What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Teams Up With DMA'S for Kinetic Breakbeat Track "The Change"

"The Change" marks What So Not's first original release since 2019.

Eq2cJnUXMAAgl2t
NEWS

What So Not Announces New Music Releasing This Week

Fans of What So Not can finally breathe a sigh of relief after he announced "something new" dropping this week.

Louis The Child
EVENTS

Louis The Child Announce Massive 32-Date "Euphoria" Tour With Whethan, What So Not, More

Jai Wolf, Elderbrook, K.Flay and more will also be along for the ride.