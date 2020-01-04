Whethan Announces Debut Album, Fantasy, and Pop-Up Tour

Whethan's debut album is imminent. The Chicago native has announced that fans will hear the first offering from his forthcoming effort, Fantasy, next week. Additionally, Whethan (real name Ethan Snoreck) announced four new shows in the coming months where he is expected to debut additional songs from the new album.

Snoreck's lead single for Fantasy is titled "Stay Forever" and is due out on January 10th. While no release date for the full album has been revealed, the producer's newly announced Fantasy sneak peek shows scheduled as early as March suggest that his timeline is drawing near.

Snoreck's first stops on the Fantasy tour are being described as pop-up-style shows with new surprises for attending fans at each stop. Chrome Sparks and Ramzoid will also be joining him on the road.

Fans can secure tickets to these shows, which will be in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Sign up for artist pre-sale on Whethan's website for more information. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM local time starting January 8th.

