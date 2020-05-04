Whethan Announces Forthcoming Mix for ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective

Whethan took to Twitter today to share the news that he's been commissioned by Foreign Family Collective for an upcoming guest mix, which will air this Wednesday at 11AM PST (2PM EST). The mix will feature a slew of songs he's currently listening to as well as a few cuts from his highly anticipated forthcoming debut album Fantasy.

Foreign Family Collective, the ODESZA-led electronic tastemaker, recently launched its weekly Intermission Broadcast mix series, which highlights the imprint's favorite artists of the moment. Previous guests include SG Lewis, Jai Wolf, and TOKiMONSTA, among others, and Whethan now jumps into the fray following a strange incident that emanated in the dark, murky interwebs of EDM Twitter.

When Room Service Music Festival announced its lineup, there was a secret performer on the bill that was indicated only by a cryptic set of seven question marks. The timing just happened to coincide with ODESZA's unveiling of their collaborative project with Golden Features called BRONSON, so some fans took it upon themselves to openly speculate that BRONSON was the secret guest. In true Twitter fashion, the rumor spiraled into a hostile snowball, which rolled its way onto Whethan's screen before he felt the need to address it. Also in true fashion, ODESZA followed up with a classy response.

Whethan went on to drop a scintillating set marked by kaleidoscopic, sun-kissed visuals and never-before-heard music from Fantasy.

