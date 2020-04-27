Just this past Friday, electronic producer Whethan released the fourth single off his forthcoming debut album, FANTASY. Now, he's streaming live for Room Service Music Festival in Los Angeles, hosted by Trap Nation and Chill Nation.

Whethan, who initially appeared on the festival's lineup as a bunch of question marks, will be continually leaking songs from FANTASY throughout his stream from 11:10PM to 11:40PM PST. You can tune in below.

Festival partners include Proximity, the host of the Digital Mirage music festival earlier this month, and Andy King, who was launched into fame for his infamous work with Fyre Festival. All proceeds of the festival, in the form of online donations, will go to organizations directly affected by COVID-19, including Sweet Relief Musicians' Fund and Feeding America.

Kicking off on Friday, the festival has been full of exclusive sets from heavy hitters, including Zeds Dead, REZZ, and Destructo.

