Whethan and NGHTMRE Tease Release of Long-Awaited Collaboration

The collab has been in the works since as early as 2019.
Whethan/NGHTMRE (via Facebook)

It looks like Whethan and NGHTMRE are on the verge of dropping an epic collaboration.

Both artists took to Twitter yesterday to drop a not-so-subtle hint that a new song is on the way. The collaboration has been in the works since as early as 2019, but Whethan and NGHTMRE's tweets may signal a release any day now.

What we end up hearing may actually be different than what one might expect from a collab between these two electronic music heavyweights. Considering the fact that Whethan has dabbled in the darker avenues of bass music and NGHTMRE is one of the genre's most prominent producers , it's only natural to think a trap banger was on its way. However, if past videos are any indication, they'll be dropping a monster midtempo track akin to something from REZZ or 13.

The unreleased track made its rounds in the EDM community back in March 2019, when Whethan shared a couple clips of him rinsing it live. Check out the videos below.

