Whethan DJed a Pop-Up Rave at an Abandoned L.A. Zoo

Lions and tigers and bears... and Whethan?

Whethan recently DJed at an abandoned zoo in L.A., where he threw down for a surprise pop-up show. A police helicopter eventually showed up, but not before the prodigious "Savage" producer's untamed performance, which showcased his new sophomore album MIDNIGHT.

The performance was organized by Brownies & Lemonade at the Old Los Angeles Zoo, which they called "one of the wildest locations" they'd ever been for a show. It was the latest in the esteemed promoter's "B&L Pop Up Series" following a sun-kissed DJ set by GRiZ at L.A.'s Dockweiler Beach in early April. Thanks to pie-in-the-sky sets like these, Brownies & Lemonade, who were named EDM.com's Best Event Organizer of 2020, have emerged as one of the most beloved event brands in the dance music space.

According to a screenshot shared by Whethan that appears to be from the Citizen mobile app, the party was eventually reported to the authorities. A police helicopter arrived within two minutes of the incident report, per the screenshot, and confirmed that approximately 200 to 300 people had gathered for a "pop-up rave."

"Can’t believe we pulled this off," Brownies & Lemonade commented in Whethan's TikTok video, which you can watch below.

