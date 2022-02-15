Whethan Previews Electronic-Rock Crossover Ahead of Upcoming Album

Whethan's next era is going to be unlike anything fans have heard previously.

"The next project is going to be a totally different side of me you haven’t heard before," he recently tweeted. "Way different from Fantasy or Life of a Wallflower."

The "Savage" producer then let the music do the talking, posting a new preview showcasing an unreleased electronic-rock crossover. A dexterous drum fill queues in heavy rock power chords with fluttering, 8-bit style synths leading the melody. Though the clip is brief, it does tell us one thing: Whethan certainly hasn't lost his experimental spirit.

It's been roughly a year-and-a-half since the release of Fantasy and while Whethan has been very quiet during that time, he recently checked in to say he's been hard at work. Whethan shared he's been lending a hand to glaive, Oliver Tree, The Chainsmokers, and more on their own projects, helping to produce the latter's new single "High." He has remained a frequent collaborator of Tree's and released the melodic trap single "Think You Right" alongside glaive last year.

The experience of helping his friends get their music across the finish line has seemingly provided Whethan perspective and left him feeling renewed to start the next chapter, which by all accounts seems likely to commence soon.

