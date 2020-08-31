Whethan Teases Upcoming Collaboration with Louis The Child

Over the weekend, Louis The Child teased the release of their upcoming Candy 2 mixtape. Through a series of Instagram photos, they shared a look at what will seemingly become a visual companion to the mixtape. Not-so-coincidentally, Whethan took to Twitter around the same time and announced that he "may or may not" have a new track with the duo on the way sometime next month.

While it's not quite an official confirmation, fans have already begun to put two and two together, as the trio dropped a collaboration on the last Candy mixtape. To stoke the flames even further, Whethan followed up the original tweet with candy emojis.

At the time of writing, there is no specific release date or title for the Whethan and Louis The Child collaboration in question. On the bright side, fans can take solace in the fact that Whethan stated it could drop sometime next month.

FOLLOW LOUIS THE CHILD:

Facebook: facebook.com/LouisTheChild

Instagram: instagram.com/louisthechild

Twitter: twitter.com/LouisTheChild

Spotify: spoti.fi/3b2DW1O

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/whethan

Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hiiFmK